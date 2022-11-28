 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 11/28/22: Gato and Chill Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/28/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) celebrates after scoring a hat trick goal against the Washington Capitals during the third period at Prudential Center.
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A new streak is in the works. The Devils got back on track with a 3-1 win over the Sabres on Friday night as Akira Schmid had another solid outing. [Devils NHL]

Then on Saturday against the Capitals, a hat trick from Jack Hughes and an impressive showing from Vitek Vanecek powered the Devils to a 5-1 win. [Devils NHL]

Unbelievable, fans throwing things on the ice again:

Hope you didn’t miss what I feel is an incredible set of responses from Jack here:

Congrats to Lindy Ruff on win No. 800:

Lindy Ruff talks about getting to 800 here. “The interaction, the adrenaline, dealing with players ... I enjoy it. I really enjoy the day to day, trying to get us to play better, trying to get players to keep improving our game while getting to know them better.” [Devils NHL]

Nathan Bastian left the Capitals game with an injury, and a corresponding roster move appears likely:

​​Hockey Links

The Bruins set a new NHL record for most consecutive home wins to start a season:

Former Canucks coaching staffer Rachel Doerrie has filed a complaint alleging the team discriminated against her in connection with her firing. [Daily Faceoff]

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek on fans throwing stuff on the ice as we saw in the Devils-Leafs game: “The NHLPA is planning to reach out to the NHL this week to discuss (the incidents) we saw and look to mitigate risk should this happen again. Everything from ice quality and player safety as well.” [Sportsnet]

The Flyers have now lost ten games in a row:

A controversial goal in the Jets-Stars game on Friday. Connor Hellebuyck lost his mask and play continued:

“Hellebuyck, who is a regular attendee at competition committee meetings, wants the regulation changed so that when a goalie’s mask comes off, it’s immediately whistled down.” [Winnipeg Sun]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

