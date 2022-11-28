Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A new streak is in the works. The Devils got back on track with a 3-1 win over the Sabres on Friday night as Akira Schmid had another solid outing. [Devils NHL]

Then on Saturday against the Capitals, a hat trick from Jack Hughes and an impressive showing from Vitek Vanecek powered the Devils to a 5-1 win. [Devils NHL]

Unbelievable, fans throwing things on the ice again:

#NJDevils fans throw hats on the ice!



Jack Hughes gets the first hat trick of his career. NJ leads 4-0. pic.twitter.com/LAzPu6RyzH — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) November 27, 2022

Hope you didn’t miss what I feel is an incredible set of responses from Jack here:

All timer Jack Hughes interview right here lmao #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/8HYrWkCKFQ — Josh (@joshlangerr) November 27, 2022

Congrats to Lindy Ruff on win No. 800:

With tonight’s win, Lindy Ruff becomes the fifth coach in NHL history to reach 800 wins!@NJDevils | #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/mlmPt6xdgE — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) November 27, 2022

Lindy Ruff talks about getting to 800 here. “The interaction, the adrenaline, dealing with players ... I enjoy it. I really enjoy the day to day, trying to get us to play better, trying to get players to keep improving our game while getting to know them better.” [Devils NHL]

Nathan Bastian left the Capitals game with an injury, and a corresponding roster move appears likely:

No update right now on #NJDevils Nathan Bastian, but it's upper-body. And based on the hit, you can take a pretty solid guess to what's ailing him. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 27, 2022

#NEWS: We have assigned D Tyler Wotherspoon to Utica (AHL). pic.twitter.com/1WKBCS251R — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 27, 2022

​​Hockey Links

The Bruins set a new NHL record for most consecutive home wins to start a season:

A DOMINANT DOZEN.



A NEW NHL RECORD!!! pic.twitter.com/ZZxu4Xv08K — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 25, 2022

Former Canucks coaching staffer Rachel Doerrie has filed a complaint alleging the team discriminated against her in connection with her firing. [Daily Faceoff]

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek on fans throwing stuff on the ice as we saw in the Devils-Leafs game: “The NHLPA is planning to reach out to the NHL this week to discuss (the incidents) we saw and look to mitigate risk should this happen again. Everything from ice quality and player safety as well.” [Sportsnet]

The Flyers have now lost ten games in a row:

In the span of a year and nine days, Flyers have had losing streaks of:



13 games — 0-10-3 from Dec. 30, 2021-Jan. 25, 2022

10 games — 0-8-2 from Nov. 18-Dec. 8, 2021

10 games — 0-7-3 from Nov. 10-26, 2022

6 games — 0-4-2 from Feb. 9-22, 2022

6 games — 0-6-0 from April 9-19, 2022 — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) November 27, 2022

In the past 375 days, the @NHLFlyers have played 90 games.

They have five losing streaks of at least six games and an overall record of 24-51-15.

First team in 15 years to have three 10+-game winless streaks in the span of two seasons.

(34th time in NHL history)#FueledByPhilly — Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) November 27, 2022

A controversial goal in the Jets-Stars game on Friday. Connor Hellebuyck lost his mask and play continued:

JASON. ROBERTSON.



After review, it's a good goal and he sends this one to OVERTIME with his 18th of the season! pic.twitter.com/gFcZIcSUSE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2022

“Hellebuyck, who is a regular attendee at competition committee meetings, wants the regulation changed so that when a goalie’s mask comes off, it’s immediately whistled down.” [Winnipeg Sun]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.