November ends tonight for Our Favorite Team as they are off until December 1 after this game. This one is an important one. It is against Our Hated Rivals. It has been a successful month. End it with a glorious victory against the one team all of the People Who Matter want to see beaten. The World’s Most Overrated Arena is certainly not Fort Neverlose.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN, NHLN; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Rangers (SBN Blog: Blueshirt Banter)

The Song of the Night: It is time for some deathcore. Lorna Shore’s Pain Remains is a standout album from the group earlier this year. “Wrath” is an angry song and anger is absolutely a gift in a rivalry game.

The Breaking T Promotion: The people at BreakingT have taken notice of the Devils this season. And, through their connection with SBN, you can support this site through ordering a Devils shirt through a link like this one. They have released this shirt for everyone’s favorite Belarussian winger: Yegor Sharangovich. They have others but they are not about Sharangovich and do not look like this:

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.