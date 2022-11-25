 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 11/25/22: Controversy! Anger! Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/25/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils
Newark, New Jersey, USA; referee Justin Kea (44) stands on the ice as New Jersey Devils fans throw things onto the ice after the Devils had a third goal disallowed during the third period at Prudential Center.
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Controversy! Anger! The Maple Leafs did just enough to beat the Devils on Wednesday night, as New Jersey had three (3) goals taken off the board. Toronto won 2-1, and everyone was very upset! The win streak ends at 13. [Devils NHL]

So … did the Devils get screwed over with those three goals that got nixed? Sean McIndoe takes a look: [The Athletic ($)]

Tom Fitzgerald says that he and Jesper Bratt’s agent have begun to talk about a contract extension for Bratt: [The Fourth Period]

John Marino’s ascension and the bright future in the organizational pipeline mean it’s looking like Damon Severson is becoming a little expendable. [The Athletic ($)]

We thought the Devils would be better this season. But should we have expected … this? [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The Leafs announced the death of Börje Salming:

Ryan Reaves gets traded to the Wild:

The Hockey Guy grades all 32 NHL teams in the first quarter of the season:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

