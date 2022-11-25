Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Controversy! Anger! The Maple Leafs did just enough to beat the Devils on Wednesday night, as New Jersey had three (3) goals taken off the board. Toronto won 2-1, and everyone was very upset! The win streak ends at 13. [Devils NHL]

So … did the Devils get screwed over with those three goals that got nixed? Sean McIndoe takes a look: [The Athletic ($)]

The @NJDevils have had THREE goals called off tonight. pic.twitter.com/Vvabm6RPLi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 24, 2022

Tom Fitzgerald says that he and Jesper Bratt’s agent have begun to talk about a contract extension for Bratt: [The Fourth Period]

John Marino’s ascension and the bright future in the organizational pipeline mean it’s looking like Damon Severson is becoming a little expendable. [The Athletic ($)]

We thought the Devils would be better this season. But should we have expected … this? [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

The Leafs announced the death of Börje Salming:

Statement from Maple Leafs President and Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan on the passing of Börje Salming: pic.twitter.com/zguKOyVLmM — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 24, 2022

Ryan Reaves gets traded to the Wild:

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft from the Wild in exchange for Ryan Reaves. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 23, 2022

The Hockey Guy grades all 32 NHL teams in the first quarter of the season:

