Devils in the Details - 11/23/22: The Record Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/23/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils players gestures to fans after defeating the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Vitek Vanecek came up big again on Monday night as the Devils beat the Oilers 5-2 and stretched the win streak to 13 games. [Devils NHL]

I can’t stop watching this:

History:

Roster moves:

Associate coach Andrew Brunette talks about working with Lindy Ruff, the transition to the Devils, power play philosophy and more: [NHL.com]

Lindy Ruff talks with Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne:

Hope you enjoyed Meme Monday over at r/hockey: [r/hockey]

​​Hockey Links

Tough news for the Leafs:

A look at the potential buyers for the Ottawa Senators: [Sportsnet]

“The athletic director of Ohio State University has apologized to a Michigan State forward and sent home a player alleged to have used a racial slur against Jagger Joshua in an NCAA hockey game earlier this month.” [Sportsnet]

Lou Lamoriello on his time with Toronto, what keeps him going as an NHL general manager at age 80 and plenty more: [The Athletic ($)]

Interesting piece here on the shift TSN has made in its reporting on difficult subjects in large part recently through the work of Rick Westhead. Ken Volden, executive producer at TSN: “We think it’s important. We think it’s a big part of our brand. We have a long history of pretty prominent journalists who have set the pace. Rick’s a unique person, so it allows us to do some things that, I think, we wouldn’t maybe have done before, because we didn’t have him.” [The Athletic ($)]

“It was a cycle of just taking out new loans to pay off existing loans.” A look inside Evander Kane’s bankruptcy proceedings: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

