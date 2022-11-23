Here are your links for today:

Vitek Vanecek came up big again on Monday night as the Devils beat the Oilers 5-2 and stretched the win streak to 13 games. [Devils NHL]

I can’t stop watching this:

TOMAS TATAR. WOW.



Grabbed his own rebound out of midair and slotted it home! pic.twitter.com/g8eJ5TSNq7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2022

History:

The New Jersey Devils tied a franchise record 13-game winning streak, which was originally earned from Feb. 26, 2001, to Mar. 23, 2001.



Jersey's team also earned its 300th career victory @PruCenter since the Rock opened in 2007-08.#NJDevils — NJDevilsPR (@NJDevilsPR) November 22, 2022

Roster moves:

#NEWS: F Alexander Holtz and D Kevin Bahl have been assigned to Utica. https://t.co/H1NlrmBMdS — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 22, 2022

Associate coach Andrew Brunette talks about working with Lindy Ruff, the transition to the Devils, power play philosophy and more: [NHL.com]

Lindy Ruff talks with Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne:

Hope you enjoyed Meme Monday over at r/hockey: [r/hockey]

Tough news for the Leafs:

TOR announces Morgan Rielly on LTIR — meaning a minimum of 10 games and 24 days https://t.co/L5py6RslGg — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 22, 2022

The #leafs are now without their three highest-paid defencemen due to injury: Rielly, Muzzin and Brodie.



The remaining top six?



Giordano - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Mete - Benn — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 22, 2022

A look at the potential buyers for the Ottawa Senators: [Sportsnet]

“The athletic director of Ohio State University has apologized to a Michigan State forward and sent home a player alleged to have used a racial slur against Jagger Joshua in an NCAA hockey game earlier this month.” [Sportsnet]

Lou Lamoriello on his time with Toronto, what keeps him going as an NHL general manager at age 80 and plenty more: [The Athletic ($)]

Interesting piece here on the shift TSN has made in its reporting on difficult subjects in large part recently through the work of Rick Westhead. Ken Volden, executive producer at TSN: “We think it’s important. We think it’s a big part of our brand. We have a long history of pretty prominent journalists who have set the pace. Rick’s a unique person, so it allows us to do some things that, I think, we wouldn’t maybe have done before, because we didn’t have him.” [The Athletic ($)]

“It was a cycle of just taking out new loans to pay off existing loans.” A look inside Evander Kane’s bankruptcy proceedings: [The Athletic ($)]

