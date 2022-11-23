2022-23 Gamethread #20: New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

On Thanksgiving Eve, Our Favorite Team shall prepare for a day of thanks with a third-straight rematch of a Canadian team. Might as well enjoy it. It will not be until February 2023 when they will face another team based in the Great White North.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN2, SNE, SNO, SNP; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs (SBN Blog: Pension Plan Puppets)

The Song of the Night: During the preseason, I focused on Norma Jean. During last week, I focused on No Warning. This meant I sat on this one for awhile but I must reference this song. Toronto has a jersey sponsor that just says “MILK.” The video for “If You Got It At Five, You Got It At Fifty” from 2013’s Wrongdoers is wholly appropriate for that. It is very milky. A deluge of dairy. A rager loaded with calcium. And it is a video so it is safe for those who are lactose intolerant.

