Garden State of Hockey- Episode 150: The Great White Northern Sweep

The wagon keeps rolling and the New Jersey Devils have pushed this incredible run to 12 games, encompassing games in every Canadian rink except Winnipeg’s. It has been a dominant and deserved run of success for this team as they continue to capture the national narrative. We look ahead to a continued tough slate of games as the arrival of the team now leads them to learn how to maintain this level of success over all 82 games.

Exciting times in New Jersey! We know that the People who Matter are loving this and the locker room seems like a great place to be right now so let’s keep it rolling, guys!

Thank you all as always for listening and Let’s Go Devils!