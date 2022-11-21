 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 11/21/22: The Real Deal Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/21/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators
New Jersey Devils goalie Akira Schmid (40) makes a save in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Akira Schmid had another impressive outing, Erik Haula finally got goal No. 1 and the Devils won their 12th straight game on Saturday. The Devils beat the Senators 5-1. [Devils NHL]

Devils at the top of The Athletic’s power rankings here: “This team is the real deal. They are fast, relentless on pucks, and don’t back down with a lead. They’re fun as hell and there’s still plenty of room on the wagon as they likely march toward the playoffs. They were at 97 percent before Thursday night’s win.” [The Athletic ($)]

Pierre LeBrun chats with Lindy Ruff about this season, what’s next and working with young players: “I have a good time with them, whether it’s texting, or if we’re talking about Instagram or Snapchat or something. They’re like, ‘You got that stuff?’ I say, ‘Of course, I got that stuff. I’ve got to keep an eye on you guys.’” [The Athletic ($)]

“How did the NHL’s hottest team find its stride? Can the Devils continue to dominate?” Greg Wyshynski has six reasons why New Jersey is the breakout team of the season: [ESPN]

You just can’t help but be impressed by what Fabian Zetterlund has done so far this season:

It’s just beautiful:

Utica’s retro jerseys looking slick in action:

​​Hockey Links

There is another team that is having a good season, I guess:

The Blackhawks honored Marian Hossa and retired his No. 81 on Sunday:

Congrats to Evgeni Malkin on 1,000 NHL games:

A look around the league at the hottest prospect in each organization: [The Athletic ($)]

Might we see Joel Quenneville back behind an NHL bench any time soon? “He’s ready but he’s not able to get back in the game,” TSN’s Darren Dreger reports. [TSN]

