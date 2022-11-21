Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Akira Schmid had another impressive outing, Erik Haula finally got goal No. 1 and the Devils won their 12th straight game on Saturday. The Devils beat the Senators 5-1. [Devils NHL]

New Jersey became the third team in @NHL history to post a winning streak of 12+ games after missing the playoffs the prior season (also CBJ: 16-0-0 in 2016-17 & FLA: 12-0-0 in 2015-16).#NHLStats: https://t.co/bUuEOSsJFi pic.twitter.com/WpGJhQwn0x — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 19, 2022

#NJDevils extended their overall win streak to 12 games, a stretch that has only occurred 17 times in NHL history, & their road winning streak to 8 games, the 3rd longest in franchise history. #NHLStats — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) November 19, 2022

Each of the #NJDevils past 6 road games have been wins against Canadian clubs – making them the first U.S.-based team in NHL history with a road winning streak of 6+ games, all against Canadian clubs. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) November 19, 2022

Devils at the top of The Athletic’s power rankings here: “This team is the real deal. They are fast, relentless on pucks, and don’t back down with a lead. They’re fun as hell and there’s still plenty of room on the wagon as they likely march toward the playoffs. They were at 97 percent before Thursday night’s win.” [The Athletic ($)]

Pierre LeBrun chats with Lindy Ruff about this season, what’s next and working with young players: “I have a good time with them, whether it’s texting, or if we’re talking about Instagram or Snapchat or something. They’re like, ‘You got that stuff?’ I say, ‘Of course, I got that stuff. I’ve got to keep an eye on you guys.’” [The Athletic ($)]

“How did the NHL’s hottest team find its stride? Can the Devils continue to dominate?” Greg Wyshynski has six reasons why New Jersey is the breakout team of the season: [ESPN]

You just can’t help but be impressed by what Fabian Zetterlund has done so far this season:

Fabian Zetterlund low key leads all rookie skaters (100+ minutes) in points per 60. Has great on-ice impacts, too. #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/pwUCpJbuiM — Todd Cordell (@ToddCordell) November 20, 2022

It’s just beautiful:

Top defensive shutdown pairings (lowest expected goals against per 60 with at least 100 minutes played together) https://t.co/3qd1ufVXHS pic.twitter.com/qCdfNLxGmF — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) November 20, 2022

Utica’s retro jerseys looking slick in action:

​​Hockey Links

There is another team that is having a good season, I guess:

The Boston Bruins win once again at TD Garden.



They tie an NHL record with their 11th straight home win to start the season (Florida Panthers in 2021-22 and Chicago Blackhawks in 1963-64).



They are also the first NHL team to win 16 of their first 18 since the 1929-30 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/HybR4xR556 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 20, 2022

The Blackhawks honored Marian Hossa and retired his No. 81 on Sunday:

Congrats to Evgeni Malkin on 1,000 NHL games:

1000 for Geno!



Evgeni Malkin joins Sidney Crosby as the only other player to suit up in 1000 games in a @penguins jersey! pic.twitter.com/pt8aPK6ZoA — NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2022

A look around the league at the hottest prospect in each organization: [The Athletic ($)]

Might we see Joel Quenneville back behind an NHL bench any time soon? “He’s ready but he’s not able to get back in the game,” TSN’s Darren Dreger reports. [TSN]

