2022-23 Gamethread #19: New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers

The New Jersey Devils return home to begin a busy end of the month. Their first opponent is another rematch: the Edmonton Oilers. They still have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who those two alone will make it tough. Talk about the game as it happens here in this post.

By John Fischer
/ new
New Jersey Devils v Edmonton Oilers
Nico Hischier and the Devils take on Connor McDavid and the Oilers tonight.
Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome home to Our Favorite Team. It will not be an easy return home. They are facing a team they stunned in Alberta back on November 3 with a quick two goals to win 4-3. That’s right, it is another rematch.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, SNOL; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Edmonton Oilers (SBN Blog: The Copper & Blue)

The Song of the Night: As the Devils set a franchise record with two goals seven seconds apart, I think a track by 1980s hardcore band 7 Seconds is appropriate. The Reno outfit absolutely influenced what would become staples of the genre, especially those in the Youth Crew side of things. Among their better known songs is the title track of their 1985 release “Walk Together, Rock Together.”

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.

