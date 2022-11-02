Garden State of Hockey- Episode 147: Things are...Good?

What a turnaround for the New Jersey Devils since our last show. John was under the weather but he’s feeling better now so in this episode, we talked about the staggering turnaround that started with the 2nd period against Anaheim and has continued through last night in Vancouver (although this was recorded before that game so we’ll recap this weird one in the next episode). This team is shelling its opposition in almost every aspect of the game and while the schedule has admittedly been soft, this young team has responded well to raised expectations and has absorbed adversity more adeptly so far than at least the previous 5 iterations of the Devils.

As always, thank you for listening and now that even more eyes around the league are paying attention, LET’S GO DEVILS!!