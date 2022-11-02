Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils have done something they haven’t done in quite a while: The win streak hit four games on Tuesday. New Jersey dropped five goals on the Canucks and came away with a 5-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Jesper Bratt is putting the league on notice:

BREAKING:



After earning the primary assist on N. Hischier's 1st period PPG, Jesper Bratt tied the franchise record for the longest point streak from the start of a regular season at 10 games (T. Higgins, 10/12/84 to 11/2/84). #NJDevils — NJDevilsPR (@NJDevilsPR) November 2, 2022

Who could have seen such a thing coming:

#NEWS: This morning, Ondrej Palat underwent successful groin surgery, following recommendations after meeting with doctors.



He is expected to make a full recovery, & details regarding his return to play timeline will be provided as they become available.https://t.co/v8iguWrAPR — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 1, 2022

I asked #NJDevils Lindy Ruff about why no specific timeline in number of weeks/days etc for Palat’s return.



Palat will see doctors for his post-surgery visit in a few days for an evaluation before making any timeline specifics. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 1, 2022

Dimitri Filipovic and Cam Charron do a full deep dive on New Jersey’s hot start on The Hockey PDOcast:

Sean McIndoe: “…We have to consider the possibility that the Devils are good. Not ‘better than the trainwreck we expected’ good, but legitimately good. Playoff good? Yes. Something more than that? Well … maybe?” [The Athletic ($)]

From a Canucks perspective, Thomas Drance assesses the Devils defensive corps as … a model to emulate? It’s a little bizarre to write that. [The Athletic ($)]

Speaking of defense…

Congratulations Luke Hughes! He is your @B1GHockey First Star of the Week!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/2L1aPYaEMf — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 1, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Sportico is reporting that the Senators are officially up for sale: “The Ottawa Senators have retained a bank to explore a sale, according to multiple people familiar with the plans. The family of late owner Eugene Melnyk has hired Galatioto Sports Partners, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. Melnyk died in March and left the team to his two children—Anna and Olivia—who are both younger than 25. The franchise is currently run by a three-person board.” [Sportico]

A look here at how the experience shapes up for those making their way to Coyotes games at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena: [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.