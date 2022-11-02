 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 11/2/22: On Notice Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/2/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks
New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt (63) skates against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. The Devils won 5-2.
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils have done something they haven’t done in quite a while: The win streak hit four games on Tuesday. New Jersey dropped five goals on the Canucks and came away with a 5-2 win. [Devils NHL]

Jesper Bratt is putting the league on notice:

Who could have seen such a thing coming:

Dimitri Filipovic and Cam Charron do a full deep dive on New Jersey’s hot start on The Hockey PDOcast:

Sean McIndoe: “…We have to consider the possibility that the Devils are good. Not ‘better than the trainwreck we expected’ good, but legitimately good. Playoff good? Yes. Something more than that? Well … maybe?” [The Athletic ($)]

From a Canucks perspective, Thomas Drance assesses the Devils defensive corps as … a model to emulate? It’s a little bizarre to write that. [The Athletic ($)]

Speaking of defense…

​​Hockey Links

Sportico is reporting that the Senators are officially up for sale: “The Ottawa Senators have retained a bank to explore a sale, according to multiple people familiar with the plans. The family of late owner Eugene Melnyk has hired Galatioto Sports Partners, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. Melnyk died in March and left the team to his two children—Anna and Olivia—who are both younger than 25. The franchise is currently run by a three-person board.” [Sportico]

A look here at how the experience shapes up for those making their way to Coyotes games at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena: [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...