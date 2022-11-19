 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022-23 Gamethread #18: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

The New Jersey Devils will end their three-game trip in Eastern Canada with an afternoon visit to the nation’s capital. No, not to sight see. To play the Ottawa Senators for a second time within 10 days. This post is a place where those can discuss how it goes again against the Sens.

By John Fischer
/ new
NHL: NOV 05 Flyers at Senators
Get ready for Brady Tkachuk. Again.
Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Our Favorite Team ends their trip through Eastern Canada by taking on a team they hosted last week. If you like rematches, then this has been your month. And two more are coming up after this game, too.

The Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NHLN, RDS, TSN5; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Ottawa Senators (SBN Blog: Silver Seven)

The Song of the Night: Before their first breakup in 2005, No Warning followed up Ill Blood with Suffer, Survive in 2004. This album was not much of a hardcore album. It was melodic, it had an edge, but certainly not like what they were doing in their previous releases. Maybe it was an attempt to attract a bigger audience. Maybe the band just wanted to do something differently. Anyone hoping for Ill Blood 2 was disappointed. But I do not think it was a disappointment. I like the song “Bad Timing.”

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...