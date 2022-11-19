2022-23 Gamethread #18: New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

Our Favorite Team ends their trip through Eastern Canada by taking on a team they hosted last week. If you like rematches, then this has been your month. And two more are coming up after this game, too.

The Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NHLN, RDS, TSN5; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Ottawa Senators (SBN Blog: Silver Seven)

The Song of the Night: Before their first breakup in 2005, No Warning followed up Ill Blood with Suffer, Survive in 2004. This album was not much of a hardcore album. It was melodic, it had an edge, but certainly not like what they were doing in their previous releases. Maybe it was an attempt to attract a bigger audience. Maybe the band just wanted to do something differently. Anyone hoping for Ill Blood 2 was disappointed. But I do not think it was a disappointment. I like the song “Bad Timing.”

