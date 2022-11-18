Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes and Yegor Sharangovich combined for an overtime winner against the Leafs on Thursday night, and the Devils won 3-2. It was, I must say, quite delightful, and the win streak rolls on to eleven games! [Devils NHL]

Still thinking about Nico Hischier taking Mitch Marner for a walk:

No goal to show for it, but slick move by Hischier for the scoring chance pic.twitter.com/TWsx559BZL — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) November 18, 2022

Some history:

For the third time in franchise history, the Devils earned a winning streak of 11-games.



The last time the team recorded 11 consecutive wins in a single season was Mar. 28, 2006 - Apr. 18.



The all-time franchise record is 13 consecutive wins logged: Feb. 26, 2001 - Mar. 23. — NJDevilsPR (@NJDevilsPR) November 18, 2022

Vanecek became the 3rd different goalie in #NJDevils/Rockies/Scouts franchise history to earn wins in 8 consecutive decisions - Martin Brodeur (6x; last: 9-0-0 from Nov. 17–Dec. 7, 2007) and Chris Terreri (8-0-0 from Jan. 29–Feb. 18, 1992). https://t.co/c7N2lKo5sA — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) November 18, 2022

Lindy Ruff talks here:

We had a great chat with @NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff on the @TheRink podcast, going over reasons why they're on a 10-game heater. Plus so much more on the HOF, EK65, Sens and more from @sroarke_nhl and I.



This is worth your time.https://t.co/AAZGt7VGjj — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) November 17, 2022

​​Hockey Links

New rule:

As reported tonight on @TSNHockey "Insider Trading," the NHL is making it mandatory for future players to wear a helmet in pre-game warmups.



The rule applies to those who entered the league in 2019-20 or later. Players who reached the NHL before then are exempt. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 17, 2022

ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro: “It’s like an old skate save that goalies used to make. It just doesn’t happen.” Is the slap shot dead in the NHL? [The Athletic ($)]

Patrik Laine will miss some time:

INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ forward Patrik Laine suffered a sprained ankle in Saturday’s game at the NY Islanders and is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) November 14, 2022

An incredibly impressive start to the season for Erik Karlsson:

Erik Karlsson (11-17—28 in 19 GP) recorded his second four-point outing of the season and trails only Connor McDavid (15-17—32 in 17 GP) for the League lead in points.#NHLStats: https://t.co/T4dHgm1Mwo pic.twitter.com/2f9okGav85 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 18, 2022

