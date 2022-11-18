 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 11/18/22: Let’s Go for a Walk Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/18/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs
NICOOOOOOOOOO
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes and Yegor Sharangovich combined for an overtime winner against the Leafs on Thursday night, and the Devils won 3-2. It was, I must say, quite delightful, and the win streak rolls on to eleven games! [Devils NHL]

Still thinking about Nico Hischier taking Mitch Marner for a walk:

Some history:

Lindy Ruff talks here:

​​Hockey Links

New rule:

ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro: “It’s like an old skate save that goalies used to make. It just doesn’t happen.” Is the slap shot dead in the NHL? [The Athletic ($)]

Patrik Laine will miss some time:

An incredibly impressive start to the season for Erik Karlsson:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...