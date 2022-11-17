2022-23 Gamethread #17: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs

Our Favorite Team enters Canada’s biggest city to play Canada’s biggest disappointments tonight.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN2, SNO; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Toronto Maple Leafs (SBN Blog: Pension Plan Puppets)

The Song of the Night: Like many hardcore bands with a following, No Warning broke up a while back and decided to have a reunion several years later. This led to a new album in 2017, Torture Culture. The first single from this album is “In the City,” which I am sure is about Toronto as that is where the band is from.

