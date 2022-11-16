Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes had two goals, and the Devils cruised to a 5-1 win in Montreal on Tuesday night. The win streak is at ten games! [Devils NHL]

Can someone help me, are these numbers good:

Vitek Vanecek 7-0-0, 1.40 GAA, .946 % in his past 8 games since 10/25 for the #NJDevils — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) November 16, 2022

The #NJDevils 26 points is the most through 16 games in franchise history. — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNYI) November 16, 2022

New jerseys are on sale now:

Tom Fitzgerald is suddenly very available! He joins Devils Daily here:

Pierre LeBrun chats with Marty Brodeur about his new role as executive vice president of hockey operations with the Devils: [The Athletic ($)]

Mason Geertsen doing … things … down in the AHL:

For what it’s worth: “Former Harris-Blitzer CEO Scott O’Neil accepted a job as CEO of Merlin Entertainments on Monday. (Harris-Blitzer owns the New Jersey Devils.) Merlin is the world’s second-largest theme-park operator after Disney. According to multiple sources, O’Neil interviewed for Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment’s vacant CEO opening.” [Sportsnet]

​​Hockey Links

“The Boston Bruins have retained former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to conduct an independent review of their player-vetting process after they signed prospect Mitchell Miller and then cut ties with him two days later amid intense backlash.” [ESPN]

“Former Hockey Canada president and chief executive Bob Nicholson told a parliamentary committee Tuesday he wished he had spent more time focusing on developing policies to govern the off-ice behaviour of hockey players playing for the organization’s sanctioned leagues and teams.” [TSN]

TSN’s Chris Johnston: “It wasn’t maybe the most newsy of general managers’ meetings in Toronto on Tuesday, but the one item that caught my eye was the fact that the GMs did discuss cut-resistant sleeves. Obviously, this is top of mind with the injury that Evander Kane suffered last week – a nasty cut to his wrist.” [TSN]

Could the Sharks move Erik Karlsson and his big ol’ contract? [NHL]

John Tortorella is a national treasure:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.