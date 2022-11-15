Garden State of Hockey- Episode 149: Sorry Lindy

The New Jersey Devils continue to find ways to win and we all hope they can bring that energy to Eastern Canada this time, as they now face teams that are directly competing with them in the eventual standings and playoff seeding. Starting with Montreal tonight, the Devils will move on to Toronto and then Ottawa and hopefully they can have yet another winning week. A longer streak than nine feels pretty absurd but so does a lot of this season so far. Let’s see what happens tonight against a quick and similarly plucky Montreal Canadiens team.

Thank you all for listening and being part of a great community that apologizes to its head coach. Devils fans (the People who Matter) are the coolest.