2022-23 Gamethread #16: New Jersey Devils at Montreal Canadiens

Our Favorite Team starts another three-game road trip in Canada this week. This time, Eastern Canada will be the area they will visit on this trip. Sorry, Winnipeg. You will have to wait.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, TSN2, RDS; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Montreal Canadiens (SBN Blog: Eyes on the Prize)

The Song of the Night: For this trip, I will choose songs by Canadian hardcore band No Warning. Those who were in that scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s exalt this band. Their 2002 album Ill Blood is one I see praised a lot. I cannot use much of the songs for lyric reasons. But “Pushing On” is a good representation of that album.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.