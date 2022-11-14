Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The win streak has reached nine games! Akira Schmid played well again, and the Devils potted four goals in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Some nice moments for Lindy Ruff:

#NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff reacts to the “Sorry Lindy!” chants: pic.twitter.com/ynxBcUu4UR — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) November 13, 2022

The @NJDevils are playing some unbelievable hockey at the moment. pic.twitter.com/pvsjPupmD3 — NHL (@NHL) November 13, 2022

Good news for Vitek Vanecek, who missed Saturday’s game:

Lindy Ruff said yesterday that Vitek Vanecek will be traveling to Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa, this pretty much seals that. https://t.co/1yQUABlHF8 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 13, 2022

Some analysis of what has made the Devils click this season:

​​Hockey Links

Goalie goal!

JESPER WALLSTEDT GOALIE GOAL pic.twitter.com/cKsPLRB4Jh — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 13, 2022

Nicolas Aube-Kubel gets a three-game suspension for this hit:

Washington’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Tampa Bay’s Cal Foote. https://t.co/jj3O1qdJ7e — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 13, 2022

With a month of the season in the books, staff from The Athletic revisit some preseason predictions here. How about Lindy Ruff as a Jack Adams Award winner? [The Athletic ($)]

The Maple Leafs honored Börje Salming for his long career in Toronto in an emotional ceremony on Saturday: [ESPN]

“The NHL and NHLPA announced Friday that they will not stage the World Cup of Hockey in 2024 as originally targeted.” Maybe in 2025? [ESPN]

Frank Seravalli on that disappointing World Cup of Hockey announcement: “If you’re counting on a World Cup in 2025, don’t hold your breath.” [Daily Faceoff]

Congrats to the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Not thinking about Patrik Elias at all, nope, not me. [TSN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.