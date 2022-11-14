 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 11/14/22: Sorry, Lindy Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/14/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils
Sorry, Lindy!
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The win streak has reached nine games! Akira Schmid played well again, and the Devils potted four goals in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Some nice moments for Lindy Ruff:

Good news for Vitek Vanecek, who missed Saturday’s game:

Some analysis of what has made the Devils click this season:

​​Hockey Links

Goalie goal!

Nicolas Aube-Kubel gets a three-game suspension for this hit:

With a month of the season in the books, staff from The Athletic revisit some preseason predictions here. How about Lindy Ruff as a Jack Adams Award winner? [The Athletic ($)]

The Maple Leafs honored Börje Salming for his long career in Toronto in an emotional ceremony on Saturday: [ESPN]

“The NHL and NHLPA announced Friday that they will not stage the World Cup of Hockey in 2024 as originally targeted.” Maybe in 2025? [ESPN]

Frank Seravalli on that disappointing World Cup of Hockey announcement: “If you’re counting on a World Cup in 2025, don’t hold your breath.” [Daily Faceoff]

Congrats to the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. Not thinking about Patrik Elias at all, nope, not me. [TSN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...