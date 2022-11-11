Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Akira Schmid came up big in overtime and got his first NHL win against the Senators on Thursday night. Devils won 4-3, and the win streak is now eight! [Devils NHL]

Vitek Vanecek left Thursday night’s game in the third period:

Lindy Ruff on Vanecek: "Right now I don't have any concern with Vitek. I'm a pretty optimistic guy, so we'll see what tomorrow brings." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) November 11, 2022

“The New Jersey Devils today announced that Martin Brodeur has officially been named as Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations and additionally signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the organization.”

Tom Fitzgerald joins The Jeff Marek Show:

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to P.K. Subban on the new role:

After suffering a cut the other night, Evander Kane will miss some significant time:

#Oilers forward Evander Kane has been placed on LTIR & is expected to miss 3-4 months. Mattias Janmark & Klim Kostin have been recalled from the @Condors. We wish Evander the best in his recovery process. pic.twitter.com/FrDZnplPvp — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 9, 2022

Juraj Slafkovsky gets a two-game suspension for this boarding:

Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games for Boarding Detroit’s Matt Luff. https://t.co/Cv4NjYqWhf — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 9, 2022

Jack Eichel tallies a hat trick in Buffalo and waves to the crowd. Drama!

“The Tempe City Council voted Thursday to schedule and prepare for a May 16, 2023, public vote on a proposed arena and entertainment district that will be the future home of the Arizona Coyotes.” [Arizona Sports]

