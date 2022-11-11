 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 11/11/22: Akira Gets No. 1 Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/11/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) in action against the Ottawa Senators during the overtime at Prudential Center.
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Akira Schmid came up big in overtime and got his first NHL win against the Senators on Thursday night. Devils won 4-3, and the win streak is now eight! [Devils NHL]

Vitek Vanecek left Thursday night’s game in the third period:

“The New Jersey Devils today announced that Martin Brodeur has officially been named as Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations and additionally signed a multi-year contract extension to remain with the organization.”

Tom Fitzgerald joins The Jeff Marek Show:

​​Hockey Links

Congrats to P.K. Subban on the new role:

After suffering a cut the other night, Evander Kane will miss some significant time:

Juraj Slafkovsky gets a two-game suspension for this boarding:

Jack Eichel tallies a hat trick in Buffalo and waves to the crowd. Drama!

“The Tempe City Council voted Thursday to schedule and prepare for a May 16, 2023, public vote on a proposed arena and entertainment district that will be the future home of the Arizona Coyotes.” [Arizona Sports]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

