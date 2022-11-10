2022-23 Gamethread #14: New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators

Our Favorite Team will be hosting a team that has had some big aspirations and some mixed results so far. A team that has added Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux. A team that is apparently looking for a buyer to enter a new phase in Canada’s capital. A team that has yet to find success on the road. It sure would be a shame if they left Newark without some.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN2, TSN5, RDS; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Ottawa Senators (SBN Blog: Silver Seven)

The Song of the Night: You know “Raining Blood” by Slayer? Or “South of Heaven” Well, uh, some chunks of those songs can be heard in this song, “Satori Part 1” by the Flower Travellin’ Band. They are a Japanese psychadelic band that is pretty much playing metal like Black Sabbath. Even the vocalist kind of sounds like Ozzy. Anyway, I stumbled on this and now you’re going to hear it if you click on that link.

