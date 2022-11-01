2022-23 Gamethread #10: New Jersey Devils at Vancouver Canucks

Today, Our Favorite Team begins their first proper road trip of the 2022-23 season. They will be in Western Canada from today through early Sunday morning local time. Their first stop is against a team who has had a miserable start to their season. May Our Favorite Team continue the misery.

The Time: 10:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSG 2, SN360; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Vancouver Canucks (SBN Blog: Nucks Misconduct)

The Song of the Night: For this trip, SNFU is appropriate. They formed in Edmonton but made Vancouver their base of operations throughout the late 1980s and 1990s. The group was on Epitaph for three records; their second one being The One Voted Most Likely to Succeed. Songs like “Drunk On A Bike” continued to show the old group had plenty left in its proverbial tank.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.