Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Mackenzie Blackwood went the distance on Thursday night against the Islanders and made 21 saves on 26 shots. New York scored three unanswered in the third period and won 5-2. [Devils NHL]

More cuts coming:

Sounds like the next round of cuts for #NJDevils will come tomorrow. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 7, 2022

The Devils are at the top of this list of teams that appear primed for a big turnaround this season: [The Athletic ($)]

Steve Kournianos from TheDraftAnalyst.com previews the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-2023 season:

MoneyPuck gives the Devils a roughly 63% chance of making the playoffs:

Frank Seravalli with a bold prediction here: “The 2019 No. 1 overall pick, Jack Hughes, will vault into the 100-point club. Hughes busted out with 56 points in 49 games last year, which is a 94-point pace, but he’ll need to prove he can stay on the ice. He’ll do that in the first year of his $64 million deal with the Devils.” [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

The Stars get a deal done with Jason Robertson:

It feels like the world is trying to tell Hockey Canada something:

New: Canadian Tire is permanently ending its relationship with Hockey Canada, in what is the most significant corporate response so far in HC's expanding scandal.

CT, one of HC's "international" level corporate partners, told me HC "continues to resist meaningful change..." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 6, 2022

PM Justin Trudeau: "If we have to create an organization, get rid of Hockey Canada, and create an organization called it 'Canada Hockey' instead, people will look at doing that." https://t.co/hKeFtqOhCT — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 6, 2022

Hearing from several MPs that parliamentary staff have been examining Hockey Canada's financial statements, and that the flow of money within the organization and its foundation, as well as HC's investment decisions, may soon come under scrutiny. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 6, 2022

Tim Hortons has informed Hockey Canada that it's "deeply disappointed" in the progress the organization has made to restore the trust of Canadians.

Tim Hortons told HC this week that it will not advertise in men's hockey programming for 2022-23, including in the World Juniors. pic.twitter.com/MzP5W7Ufc7 — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 5, 2022

Telus, one of Hockey Canada's "premier" corporate partners, will not sponsor HC men's programs for the 2022-23 season, including World Juniors.

Telus told me it is "deeply disheartened by the lack of action and commitment from Hockey Canada to drive necessary cultural change." — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 6, 2022

NEW: Scotiabank will pause support for men’s Hockey throughout the 2022-23 season, including upcoming World Juniors.



Says in statement:



“The time for change is long overdue” pic.twitter.com/gXOXloz3kb — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) October 6, 2022

Gary Bettman did a small scrum interview before Kraft Hockeyville game and was asked about Hockey Canada's recent response to its problems: “I think the response from Hockey Canada certainly needs work. I’m not sure I fully understand why they’re responding the way they are.” — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 6, 2022

Greg Wyshynski predicts how the final NHL standings will look at the end of the 2022-2023 season: [ESPN]

50-year-old Jaromir Jagr talks about where he is in his hockey career ahead of the 2022 NHL Global Series games in the Czech Republic: “I still love the game. I still believe in my ability to be good.” [NHL.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.