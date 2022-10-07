 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/7/22: 100-Point Club Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/7/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Preseason-New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders
New Jersey Devils left wing Fabian Zetterlund (49) attempts a shot against the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Mackenzie Blackwood went the distance on Thursday night against the Islanders and made 21 saves on 26 shots. New York scored three unanswered in the third period and won 5-2. [Devils NHL]

More cuts coming:

The Devils are at the top of this list of teams that appear primed for a big turnaround this season: [The Athletic ($)]

Steve Kournianos from TheDraftAnalyst.com previews the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-2023 season:

MoneyPuck gives the Devils a roughly 63% chance of making the playoffs:

Frank Seravalli with a bold prediction here: “The 2019 No. 1 overall pick, Jack Hughes, will vault into the 100-point club. Hughes busted out with 56 points in 49 games last year, which is a 94-point pace, but he’ll need to prove he can stay on the ice. He’ll do that in the first year of his $64 million deal with the Devils.” [Daily Faceoff]

​​Hockey Links

The Stars get a deal done with Jason Robertson:

It feels like the world is trying to tell Hockey Canada something:

Greg Wyshynski predicts how the final NHL standings will look at the end of the 2022-2023 season: [ESPN]

50-year-old Jaromir Jagr talks about where he is in his hockey career ahead of the 2022 NHL Global Series games in the Czech Republic: “I still love the game. I still believe in my ability to be good.” [NHL.com]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

