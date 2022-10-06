Preseason Game #6 Preview: New Jersey Devils @ New York Islanders

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (4-1) play the New York Islanders (2-2)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: MSG, MSGSN, NHLN

The Last Devils Game

The last Devils game was vs the Bruins on October 3rd. It was a 1-0 Devils victory, with Tatar scoring the only goal of the game on a breakaway.

The Last Islanders Game

In the last Isles game, they defeated the Flyers 4-3 in overtime. Josh Bailey had 3 points. Sorokin started, allowing 3 goals on 33 shots.

The Last Devils-Islanders Game

The last Devils-Islanders game was on September 27. The Devils won that game, 4-1. Sharangovich, Hughes, Hamilton, and Haula were the goal scorers in that one. Vanecek and Schmid shared time in the net, giving up 1 goal on 25 shots. Nikita Soshnikov was the lone goal scorer for the Islanders. I certainly remember that shot. He has survived the Islanders cuts thus far and might play again tonight. The 9-27 game was certainly all Devils, though. They scored 3 goals on Sorokin on only 12 shots before he was pulled for Coreigh, who only gave up 1 goal on 14 shots.

Final Thoughts

This is the second to last game of the preseason. Guys like Bahl, Okhotiuk, Walsh, Boqvist, and Zetterlund who are trying to make the team will probably be playing. This is the crunch time of the preseason. The last cuts will be made, and the final NHL roster will be formed after these next 2 games. McLeod is also in danger of not making the final roster. This should be a hard fought game by those on the edge.

Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thank you for reading.