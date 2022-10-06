2022 Preseason Gamethread #6: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders

The 2022 preseason nears its end with its final game within the division. This is the penultimate game. For some, it may be their last with New Jersey for some time. For others, it is another chance to tune up and prepare for the upcoming season. For all, there may be a desire for revenge from the other side.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, MSGSN

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Islanders (SBN Blog: Lighthouse Hockey)

The Song of the Night: Norma Jean’s All Hail in 2019 is worth noting if only for the song “Anna.” Per the band, this song and the album title was inspired by a fan named Anna that became a friend of the band who suddenly passed away. This track is elevated with Garrett Russell of Silent Planet providing guest vocals on the bridge.

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.