Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Pierre LeBrun with a few thoughts here from Tom Fitzgerald ahead of the season. This piece includes a nugget on Damon Severson that “...I believe his camp has communicated to the Devils they want a max-term deal. Whether or not the Devils would be ready to do that, time will tell.” [The Athletic ($)]

The tiniest glimmer of optimism so far in the preseason, RE: goaltending:

The biggest ? entering this season for the Devils is goaltending. So far in training camp, there's optimism, but this is preseason. We'll revisit ...

Vanecek, 52 saves/55 shots

Blackwood, 50 saves/53 shots

Schmid 11/11

Daws 5/5 — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) October 4, 2022

Tomas Tatar had the lone goal in Monday night’s game against the Bruins. Vitek Vanecek had the shutout as the Devils beat the Bruins 1-0. [Devils NHL]

More roster moves:

#NEWS: We have released defenseman Thomas Hickey from his Professional Tryout contract (PTO). — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 3, 2022

Assigned to Utica (AHL):

Jack Dugan, Zach Senyshyn, Michael Vukojevic



Placed on waivers (Will be assigned to Utica if they clear at 2 pm Wednesday):

Forward: Joseph Gambardella

Defensemen: Jeremy Groleau, Robbie Russo, Tyler Wotherspoon https://t.co/4MjLWsHFvC — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) October 4, 2022

Ondrej Palat, who spent a little bit of time playing alongside Nikita Kucherov, on Jack Hughes: “Jack actually reminds me a lot of ‘Kuch.’ ... A lot of skills, he works a lot after practice, too. He likes to do the extra skill stuff that star players and superstars do a lot. I definitely see it in him since I had a chance to play with him in a couple of preseason games and, definitely, he has that.” [NHL.com]

On Kevin Bahl’s offseason development and where he fits right now: “I feel powerful. And my conditioning is better than last year. Part of that is a bit of weight loss, part of that is the different training I was doing in the summer in terms of on-ice stuff and off-ice stuff.” [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Mat Barzal gets an eight-year deal:

Mat Barzal signs an eight-year extension with the #isles carrying a $9.15M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 4, 2022

#Isles News: The New York Islanders announced today that Mathew Barzal has agreed to terms on an eight-year contract. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 4, 2022

“NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly says the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault in 2018 involving members of Hockey Canada’s world junior team is ‘closer to the end of the road.’” [Sportsnet]

“Interim board chair Andrea Skinner was defiant while testifying before a Canadian Heritage standing committee Tuesday, insisting embattled Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and his leadership team will not be removed from their positions despite repeated calls for their ouster from members of parliament across party lines.” [TSN]

“The NHL is debuting digitally enhanced dasherboards (DED) for all games this season that will ‘erase and replace’ the advertising found on arena rink boards with virtual ads on broadcasts.” [ESPN]

Here, ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski takes a look at the goaltending groups for each team heading into the season: [ESPN ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.