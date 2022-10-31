Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes potted the only goal on Friday night against the Avalanche, and it was enough. Vitek Vanecek slammed the door and earned a shutout as the Devils won, 1-0. [Devils NHL]

Johnny who? The Devils kept the good vibes going on Sunday with a dominant 7-1 win over the Blue Jackets. [Devils NHL]

Folks…

On @EvolvingHockey's numbers, the Devils out-xGed Columbus 6.88-0.74 tonight, a 6.14 xG gap.



That is the 2nd highest xG differential for any team in any game in the xG era.



#1 was Vegas 9.96-1.75 (+8.21) in their 10/27/19 victory over Anaheim. — CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) October 30, 2022

Still rolling:

Jesper Bratt (0-1—1) extended his season-opening point streak to nine games. Only three Swedish-born players haves posted a longer run: Mats Sundin (30 GP in 1992-93), Henrik Zetterberg (17 GP in 2007-08) & Daniel Alfredsson (10 GP in 2002-03).#NHLStats: https://t.co/9IXkmEKEmL https://t.co/VPxnTRGHqr — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 30, 2022

ICYMI: “Ken Daneyko was honored for 40 seasons as a player and broadcaster with the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday.” [NHL.com]

Largest sigh imaginable:

#NEWS: We have placed F Ondrej Palat (lower body) on injured reserve, retroactive to October 24.



After meeting with the doctors, a final determination will be made on Monday as to the next course of action.https://t.co/ACbAPJKpzS — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 29, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Canucks make a move:

WE'VE GOT A TRADE



Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson are heading to the @Canucks, while the @Canes receive a 5th-round pick in the 2023 #NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/UTyFFTKjQl — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2022

It will no doubt be crowded at the bottom this season. Is there any way to address tanking in the NHL? Greg Wyshynski takes on the topic: [ESPN ($)]

Is there good reason to delay bodychecking in youth hockey? A study suggests that hockey associations raise the age level at which bodychecking is allowed to 18 years old: [The Hockey News]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.