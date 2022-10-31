 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/31/22: Johnny Who? Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/31/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Prudential Center.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes potted the only goal on Friday night against the Avalanche, and it was enough. Vitek Vanecek slammed the door and earned a shutout as the Devils won, 1-0. [Devils NHL]

Johnny who? The Devils kept the good vibes going on Sunday with a dominant 7-1 win over the Blue Jackets. [Devils NHL]

Folks…

Still rolling:

ICYMI: “Ken Daneyko was honored for 40 seasons as a player and broadcaster with the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday.” [NHL.com]

Largest sigh imaginable:

​​Hockey Links

Canucks make a move:

It will no doubt be crowded at the bottom this season. Is there any way to address tanking in the NHL? Greg Wyshynski takes on the topic: [ESPN ($)]

Is there good reason to delay bodychecking in youth hockey? A study suggests that hockey associations raise the age level at which bodychecking is allowed to 18 years old: [The Hockey News]

