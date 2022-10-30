2022-23 Gamethread #9: New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Today, Our Favorite Team will play their final game of October. On Halloween’s Eve, they will host a team who has given them a ton of nightmares for about a decade. No Oliver Bjorkstrand? Oh, here’s Johnny Gaudreau instead. Great. P.S. The Devils are out of New Jersey for about a week after this one. Canada awaits.

The Time: 2:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSOH, Sportsnet, Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets (SBN Blog: The Cannon)

The Song of the Day: "Fear feeds upon fear" opens the song "Sniper Day's Parade" by Recon from their 2012 album Hell.

