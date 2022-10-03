Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Jack Hughes had the only goal for the Devils as New Jersey dropped its first game of the preseason to the Rangers, 2-1, on Friday. Mackenzie Blackwood got the start and stopped 35 of 37 shots. [NHL]
Nico update:
#NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff says he’s optimistic that Nico Hischier can return for 1st regular season game vs. Philadelphia on Oct. 13.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 30, 2022
Said he’s not limping, and that Nico is also “very optimistic.”
A few thoughts from Damon Severson:
Spoke with #NJDevils defenseman Damon Severson today.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 2, 2022
We discussed his pending free agency, his thoughts on constant trade rumors about him and why he’s looking at this year as a “challenge.”
More in my latest from .@njdotcom:https://t.co/ZPg8x0rMW6
A few roster cuts:
The #NJDevils make their first round of cuts:— James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNYI) October 1, 2022
Forwards: Samuel Laberge, Xavier Parent, Nolan Stevens, Garrett Van Wyhe
Defensemen: Fillip Bratt, Jarrod Gourley
Goaltender: Isaac Poulter
Hockey Links
Some good news for Sean Couturier:
The #flyers announce that Sean Couturier won't require surgery on his lastest back setback. They're calling him week to week.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 28, 2022
Who is primed and ready for a breakout season? A look around the league here at a guy from each team: [The Athletic ($)]
Is the “Mitch Marner lines up as a defenseman” thing really going to happen in the regular season? I wouldn’t count it out: [NHL]
The Kraken, uh, have a new mascot:
Meet @SEAbuoy, the @SeattleKraken's new mascot!— NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2022
Welcome to the League! pic.twitter.com/n4YODW6VZo
The Jets have honored the late Dale Hawerchuk with the unveiling of a statue near the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. [NHL]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
