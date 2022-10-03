Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes had the only goal for the Devils as New Jersey dropped its first game of the preseason to the Rangers, 2-1, on Friday. Mackenzie Blackwood got the start and stopped 35 of 37 shots. [NHL]

Nico update:

#NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff says he’s optimistic that Nico Hischier can return for 1st regular season game vs. Philadelphia on Oct. 13.



Said he’s not limping, and that Nico is also “very optimistic.” — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) September 30, 2022

A few thoughts from Damon Severson:

Spoke with #NJDevils defenseman Damon Severson today.



We discussed his pending free agency, his thoughts on constant trade rumors about him and why he’s looking at this year as a “challenge.”



More in my latest from .@njdotcom:https://t.co/ZPg8x0rMW6 — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 2, 2022

A few roster cuts:

The #NJDevils make their first round of cuts:



Forwards: Samuel Laberge, Xavier Parent, Nolan Stevens, Garrett Van Wyhe



Defensemen: Fillip Bratt, Jarrod Gourley



Goaltender: Isaac Poulter — James Nichols (@JamesNicholsNYI) October 1, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Some good news for Sean Couturier:

The #flyers announce that Sean Couturier won't require surgery on his lastest back setback. They're calling him week to week. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 28, 2022

Who is primed and ready for a breakout season? A look around the league here at a guy from each team: [The Athletic ($)]

Is the “Mitch Marner lines up as a defenseman” thing really going to happen in the regular season? I wouldn’t count it out: [NHL]

The Kraken, uh, have a new mascot:

The Jets have honored the late Dale Hawerchuk with the unveiling of a statue near the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. [NHL]

