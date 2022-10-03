 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/3/22: Trimming the Roster Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/3/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) makes a save on New York Rangers center Gustav Rydahl (15) during the third period at Prudential Center. 
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes had the only goal for the Devils as New Jersey dropped its first game of the preseason to the Rangers, 2-1, on Friday. Mackenzie Blackwood got the start and stopped 35 of 37 shots. [NHL]

Nico update:

A few thoughts from Damon Severson:

A few roster cuts:

​​Hockey Links

Some good news for Sean Couturier:

Who is primed and ready for a breakout season? A look around the league here at a guy from each team: [The Athletic ($)]

Is the “Mitch Marner lines up as a defenseman” thing really going to happen in the regular season? I wouldn’t count it out: [NHL]

The Kraken, uh, have a new mascot:

The Jets have honored the late Dale Hawerchuk with the unveiling of a statue near the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. [NHL]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

