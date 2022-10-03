 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 Preseason Gamethread #5: New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins

The second week of the 2022 preseason for the New Jersey Devils starts tonight. The Devils will host the Boston Bruins as both teams will look to make further cuts in their camp rosters by week’s end. How will the Devils fare in their last home preseason game? Talk about it here.

By John Fischer
NHL: NOV 13 Bruins at Devils
Clifton! Boqvist! Perhaps! Tonight at the Rock!
Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 preseason for the New Jersey Devils enters its second week. This is the week where the cuts become tougher, more significant, and with a goal of carving out the opening night lineup. Tonight’s game is the final time the Devils will play at the Rock until their home opener on October 15 against Detroit. Enjoy it if you can.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - NESN Plus; Online - The Devils & Prudential Center Mobile App

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Boston Bruins (SBN Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder)

The Song of the Night: For a band with as long of a catalog as Norma Jean, there are always going to be debates among fans as to which album is their best. Which album stands out among the rest. 2010’s Meridional surely has to rank up there. Especially with ragers like “The Anthem of Angry Brides.”

The Rules: As usual, keep it clean, respect your fellow Devils fan, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and keep it relevant to the game. Go Devils.

