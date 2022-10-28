Game Preview #8: New Jersey Devils vs Colorado Avalanche

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (4-3-0) face the defending champ Colorado Avalanche (4-2-1). SBN Blog: Mile High Hockey

The Time: 7:00 PM

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN

The Last Devils Game

The last Devils game was a 6-2 victory of Detroit. The game started close, and then the Devils scored on the power play and penalty kill in the first 5 minutes of the 2nd, making it a 4-1 game. Detroit scored the next goal, and then Hischier and Bratt scored to make it 6-2. Bratt extended his point streak with 12 points in the first 7 games of the season. John Marino had another strong game with an assist and a +4 rating. (I hate +/- but 4 is a lot for one game) He led all Devils in ice time and has probably been their best defenseman so far this season. The Devils outshot the Wings 41-22, another game as shot, corsi, and xG gods, and for that game at least, real goal gods.

The Last Avalanche Game

The last Avs game was a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Tuesday in a shootout. Shots were 46-44 with only 2 goals each in 65 minutes.

The Last Devils-Avalanche Game

The last Devils-Avs game was March 8, 2022. The Devils won 5-3 after falling behind 3-0. Btratt had 3 assists and he, Hughes, and GWG scorer Bastian were the 3 stars of the game. Shots were 43-26 Devils.

Injury Report

Toews and MacKinnon have been back for Colorado for the last few games. For the Devils, Palat and Blackwood are listed as day to day. Blackwood is possible for today and Palat is not expected to play, but he is not expected to be out long.

The First Real Test

This game will be the first really difficult one for the Devils. Other than the Caps, they haven’t played a team that made the playoffs last year. Facing last year’s cup champs could show what the Devils are made of. On the other hand, it doesn’t mean everything. The last game these two teams played was dominated by the Devils, and clearly the Avalanche were a much better team last season. But it will still be interesting to see how the Devils fare in their first game of the season against a true contender. In November they will play the Flames, Oilers, Leafs, and Senators (who are really good so far this season) and another game against their kryptonite, the Caps. This game could potentially be a preview for how that goes.

Your Thoughts

Any predictions for tonight’s game? How do you feel about the first real test for the Devils? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thank you for reading.