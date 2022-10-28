2022-23 Gamethread #8: New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche

Tonight, Our Favorite Team is back home to host the defending Stanley Cup Champions. You want a measuring stick game? This should be one as good as any.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, ALT2, Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Colorado Avalanche (SBN Blog: Mile High Hockey)

The Song of the Night: I know this band rules and I know I certainly cannot link to their more recent album due to a NSFW cover, but that’s OK because The Armor of Ire is great metal. Eternal Champion is, well, a champion with songs like “The Cold Sword.”

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.