Devils in the Details - 10/26/22: Iron Man Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/26/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks
Las Vegas Golden Knights right winger Phil Kessel (8) awaits the resumption of play against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. 
Devils Links

The Devils made things a little interesting late with a comeback against the Capitals on Monday, but Washington held on for a 6-3 win. [Devils NHL]

Jesper Bratt had three points as the Devils dropped six goals on the Red Wings Tuesday night. Vitek Vanecek saved 20 of 22 shots against, and New Jersey won 6-2. [Devils NHL]

The point streak continues!

Ondrej Palat update:

​​Hockey Links

Phil Kessel stands alone:

So how did Phil Kessel get to this point? “He’s incredibly athletic. He’s the type of guy that, he’s good at everything he does. I just think he likes to put out this persona that he kind of doesn’t care, and just goes out there and whatever. But he cares a lot and I think he invests a lot more into himself than he would let people know.” [Sportsnet]

TSN’s Darren Dreger describes the Canucks, who have started the season quite poorly, as “dangerously close” to having to make big moves: “So what does that mean, and what does that look like? Well, let’s start with a hefty renovation. That means moving out players, maybe key players, collecting draft picks, knowing that there is a very good draft looming in 2023.” [TSN]

Carey Price opens up in this story about his struggle with alcoholism: “I think after we lost in the (2021) Finals and coming so close to a goal and having a surgery, and knowing that I’m right on the 18th hole (of my career) here, I was not a happy person, I wasn’t being a good father. I was drinking a lot. I just got to a point where I was like, I’m not even having fun doing this. Like, what am I doing? I felt like I was getting to a point in my life where I had to make a decision.” [The Athletic ($)]

Carey Price says he isn’t ready to retire just yet. What the future looks like for him is a little uncertain: [NHL]

Dominik Hasek has strong thoughts on the Russian invasion of Ukraine: “His country didn’t emerge from beneath the Soviet Union’s thumb until 1989. As a Czech sports icon, businessman, history scholar, aspiring politician with an eye on the presidency and — perhaps most importantly — father of a 1-year-old son, Hasek feels duty bound to voice his opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

