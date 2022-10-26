Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils made things a little interesting late with a comeback against the Capitals on Monday, but Washington held on for a 6-3 win. [Devils NHL]

Jesper Bratt had three points as the Devils dropped six goals on the Red Wings Tuesday night. Vitek Vanecek saved 20 of 22 shots against, and New Jersey won 6-2. [Devils NHL]

The point streak continues!

Jesper Bratt has 84 points in his last 78 games dating to Oct. 30, 2021 (when he got his first point of the 2021-22 campaign), including 1-1—2 so far tonight.#NHLStats: https://t.co/GrAqSbuT7m pic.twitter.com/IS6BHqLhIn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 26, 2022

Ondrej Palat update:

#NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff on Ondrej Palat: “we’ll have an update on him sometime (Thursday), but right now he’s out.”



Palat was scratched tonight. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 26, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Phil Kessel stands alone:

IRONMAN PHIL KESSEL



Congratulations Phil, on playing in your 990th consecutive game and becoming the NHL's new "Ironman" leader! pic.twitter.com/BRKHSEuVKJ — NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2022

So how did Phil Kessel get to this point? “He’s incredibly athletic. He’s the type of guy that, he’s good at everything he does. I just think he likes to put out this persona that he kind of doesn’t care, and just goes out there and whatever. But he cares a lot and I think he invests a lot more into himself than he would let people know.” [Sportsnet]

TSN’s Darren Dreger describes the Canucks, who have started the season quite poorly, as “dangerously close” to having to make big moves: “So what does that mean, and what does that look like? Well, let’s start with a hefty renovation. That means moving out players, maybe key players, collecting draft picks, knowing that there is a very good draft looming in 2023.” [TSN]

Carey Price opens up in this story about his struggle with alcoholism: “I think after we lost in the (2021) Finals and coming so close to a goal and having a surgery, and knowing that I’m right on the 18th hole (of my career) here, I was not a happy person, I wasn’t being a good father. I was drinking a lot. I just got to a point where I was like, I’m not even having fun doing this. Like, what am I doing? I felt like I was getting to a point in my life where I had to make a decision.” [The Athletic ($)]

Carey Price says he isn’t ready to retire just yet. What the future looks like for him is a little uncertain: [NHL]

Dominik Hasek has strong thoughts on the Russian invasion of Ukraine: “His country didn’t emerge from beneath the Soviet Union’s thumb until 1989. As a Czech sports icon, businessman, history scholar, aspiring politician with an eye on the presidency and — perhaps most importantly — father of a 1-year-old son, Hasek feels duty bound to voice his opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” [The Athletic ($)]

