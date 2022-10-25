2022-23 Gamethread #7: New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings

Tonight, Our Favorite Team will play the first of several back-to-back sets of games this season. It is also their first repeat opponent: Detroit. They spoiled the home opener as Our Favorite Team filled their pants in giving up 4 goals in the second period and ended the game with boos, chants against Lindy Ruff, and empty seats from disgusted fans who left early. What I am saying here is that revenge should absolutely be on the menu tonight.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSDET, Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Detroit Red Wings (SBN Blog: Winging it in Motown)

The Song of the Night: Here’s something that could have only been made in the 1980s. It’s a kind of synth-pop/dance song from a group I’m not at all familiar called Agents of Chance. Appropriate for the game, this is called “Don’t Get Mad...Get Even!” from the 1987 album One Thousand Years of Trouble. The production, the outfits in the video, the sounds, the inherent cheesiness, and, well, this is a decade wrapped up in one that wasn’t a big single that you would hear in compilations celebrating this decade.

