Devils in the Details - 10/24/22: We’re Streaking Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/21/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: San Jose Sharks at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates against San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) during the second period at Prudential Center on Saturday.
Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

We have a streak! With goals from Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer and another solid effort from Mackenzie Blackwood in net, the Devils hung on for a 2-1 win over the Sharks on Saturday. The Devils have now won three in a row. [Devils NHL]

Things that you absolutely just love to see:

Eyes emoji:

Encouraging showing so far on the penalty kill: “Though it’s still very early in the season, and the samples are small, the Devils’ penalty kill rates look similar to what they did in 2021-22. They’re giving up an average of 78.26 shot attempts and 6.97 expected goals per 60, ranked fifth and 13th in the NHL.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Phil Kessel is on the verge of history:

Another milestone:

Blown leads! Jerseys on the ice! The Canucks have started the season 0-4-2, and things are getting pretty ugly in Vancouver. [Sportsnet]

Some pointed discussion over at r/hockey: Is the NHL anti-fan? [r/hockey]

The city of Calgary and Calgary Flames ownership are reengaging in negotiations over a new arena deal. [Calgary Herald]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

