Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

We have a streak! With goals from Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer and another solid effort from Mackenzie Blackwood in net, the Devils hung on for a 2-1 win over the Sharks on Saturday. The Devils have now won three in a row. [Devils NHL]

Things that you absolutely just love to see:

Jesper Bratt (0-8—8) is the @NHL's second player to register eight assists through his team’s first five games to start 2022-23. The other: Artemi Panarin (3-8—11 in 5 GP w/ NYR).#NHLStats: https://t.co/gijpiRUaQ3 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 22, 2022

Eyes emoji:

5v xGoals Against per 60 - October 23 pic.twitter.com/rFBc4LqX7v — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 23, 2022

5v5 xGoals For per 60 Minutes - October 23 pic.twitter.com/CxVmJOqHY0 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 23, 2022

Encouraging showing so far on the penalty kill: “Though it’s still very early in the season, and the samples are small, the Devils’ penalty kill rates look similar to what they did in 2021-22. They’re giving up an average of 78.26 shot attempts and 6.97 expected goals per 60, ranked fifth and 13th in the NHL.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Phil Kessel is on the verge of history:

With him sitting just two games back of the NHL Iron Man record, it begs the question — do you have Phil the Thrill on your @HockeyHallFame ballot? pic.twitter.com/rKYUHBeHfi — NHL (@NHL) October 23, 2022

Another milestone:

David Poile of the @PredsNHL, a constant since the NHL’s arrival in Music City, became the first general manager in League history to reach the 3,000-game milestone. #NHLStats: https://t.co/3tVv6JYpgm pic.twitter.com/uqWisGBbNG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 23, 2022

Blown leads! Jerseys on the ice! The Canucks have started the season 0-4-2, and things are getting pretty ugly in Vancouver. [Sportsnet]

Some pointed discussion over at r/hockey: Is the NHL anti-fan? [r/hockey]

The city of Calgary and Calgary Flames ownership are reengaging in negotiations over a new arena deal. [Calgary Herald]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.