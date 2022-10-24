 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022-23 Gamethread #6: New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals

The New Jersey Devils will host the Washington Capitals tonight. They are their first opponent who made the playoffs last season, led by the PutinTeam Leader. Will the Devils prevail? Talk about it here in this Gamethread.

By John Fischer
Russian President Vladimir Putin Meets National Ice Hockey Team
A warmonger and a stan who plays in the NHL.
Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

While it is the sixth game of the season, tonight is the first time Our Favorite Team is playing a team that made the playoffs last season. Tonight may be seen as a first test to see how far the team has come. A suggestion: Cover the PutinTeam Leader at all times.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NBCSWA, Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Washington Capitals (SBN Blog: Japers’ Rink)

The Song of the Night:

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.

