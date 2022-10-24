2022-23 Gamethread #6: New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals

What Exactly is the Plan Here for Alexander Holtz? Alexander Holtz was a hopeful breakout candidate for the Devils this season, but the team hasn’t played him much while he’s been in the lineup and, of late, he’s been an official member of the Swedish Scratch Suite Club, getting no game time at all. If the intent is for him to be out of the lineup for an extended period, the team should just send him to Utica where he can get minutes at game speed.