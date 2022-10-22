Game Preview #5: New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (2-2-0, 4 points) play the San Jose Sharks (1-5, 2 points)

The Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV: MSG+

The Last Devils Game

The last Devils game was 2 days ago against the Islanders and it was one of the best performances I have ever seen from the Devils. They outshot the Islanders 43-17. Yes, you read that right. The difference between the amount of shots for each time was more than the amount of shots the Islanders had. In the first 17 minutes of the game shots were 15-0 Devils, and the Devils scored on their first 2 shots of the second period. The first period was what this team is supposed to look like with this roster construction and coach. Fast, quick to counterattack, and they even pulled off Ruff’s d zone system blitz without giving up any dangerous chances. The first 2 goals game in the second period, and then they scored an insurance goal instead of letting up to make it 3-0. Palat had his first 2nd and 3rd goals as a Devil, Hughes scored his first of the season, Bratt still has a point in every game, and Hischier had 3 points and pulled off a ridiculous move that would’ve been on every highlight reel if he’d been able to finish. Not only that, but Blackwood made a save and nearly had a shutout, too. If they can play at a similar level to this for the rest of the season and get goaltending that isn’t horrible the Devils are absolutely a playoff team.

The Last Sharks Game

The Sharks have not gotten off to a good start and appear to be on team tank with just 1 win through their first 6 games. Their last game was their only win, 3-2 against the Rangers in overtime. Erik Karlsson had an assist and the GWG. They outshot the Rangers 27-23.

The Last Devils-Sharks Game

The last Devils-Sharks game was a 5-2 loss at home on Nov 30 of last year. Gregor, Barvanov, and Meier each had 2 points for the Sharks. Tatar and Bratt had the goals in the 3rd from down 4-0. Reimer made 32 saves and Blackwood 26.

Lineup

The practice lines yesterday were the same, minus Bastian for a lower body injury

No changes for #NJDevils today other than the fourth line with Nathan Bastian not practicing.



Zetterlund also rotating in and out. pic.twitter.com/vsbK8umxLB — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 21, 2022

The Devils went with 11F-7D against the Islanders, but I think they probably go back to the usual 12-6. You don’t want the forwards to get too worn out at the beginning of the season.

I figure Blackwood gets the start again and Vanecek will have one of the back to back games against Washington or Detroit.

According to dailyfaceoff the Sharks lineup looks like this

Meier-Hertl-Barbanov

Bonino-Couture-Kunin

Gadjovich-Sturm-Svechnikov

Nieto-Lorentz-Lindblom

Megna-Karlsson

Benning-Vlasic

Ferraro-Simek

Kahkonen/Reimer

Final Thoughts

The Devils completely dominated the Isles last game, so they should have no problem against a 1-5 Sharks team. If the Devils win they can improve a 3-2, a winning record for once. What do you think about 11/7 vs 12/6? Do you think the Devils skaters are legit and this is a playoff team? Leave your thoughts in the comments below and thank you for reading.