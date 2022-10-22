2022-23 Gamethread #5: New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks

Our Favorite Team will have a handful of afternoon games this season. Today is the first of them. They are playing a team seen to be rebuilding. Will it matter on the ice? Not necessarily as we know from the season opener.

The Time: 1:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NBCSCA, Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the San Jose Sharks (SBN Blog: Fear the Fin)

The Song of the Day: This is a Kids Day game with plenty of mascots expected to attend. As such, this Gamethread needs a kid-friendly song. So here is one favored by a kid I know: the song “I Am Machine” by Three Days Grace set to a fan-made music video for Mechagodzilla. Yes. I have heard this about 50 times within the last two months. I expect to hear this 50 more times every two months from here on out. Or not. Kids are fickle.

