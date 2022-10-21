Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes scored his first goal of the season, Ondrej Palat had two tallies and Mackenzie Blackwood held off the Islanders in a 4-1 win on Thursday night. [Devils NHL]

New New Jersey jersey is here. What do you think?

In '82 the Rockies relocated to Jersey and became the #NJDevils.



Our 2022 @adidashockey #ReverseRetro uniform pays homage to that history.



: https://t.co/Z2miy7I9di pic.twitter.com/A6hXgior73 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 20, 2022

Ownership update:

Billionaire entrepreneur David Adelman is buying a significant portion of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s stake to join the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils ownership groups (HBSE). Adelman, a Philadelphia-area native, is currently leading development of 76ers‘ new arena. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 20, 2022

“Rubin and HBSE announced in June that he would sell his stake as the retail giant Fanatics started expanding into new sectors that clashed with the NBA and NHL’s ownership rules. That included reaching new athlete deals and starting a gambling and betting division.” [The Athletic ($)]

Yet another way in which Jack Hughes and I are the same: We’re both somehow 0-6 in fantasy football so far this season. A story here on the friendship between Hughes and Trevor Zegras: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

A brutal injury for the Panthers and Aaron Ekblad:

#FlaPanthers are indeed expecting to miss D Aaron Ekblad for a chunk of time on LTIR with a lower-body injury, the exact timeline TBD. But Ekblad is not expected to be out long enough to allow the Panthers to go shopping to replace him on the cap.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 19, 2022

New Reverse Retro jerseys are here:

#ReverseRetro is back!



In collaboration with teams, @adidashockey and the @NHL unveiled jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club’s history and will be worn during the 2022-23 season beginning in November. https://t.co/hCCrvqEOJh pic.twitter.com/XY0uzv3lxF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 20, 2022

Gabriel Landeskog is going to miss quite a bit of time:

Gabriel Landeskog had knee surgery yesterday and is expected to miss 12 weeks. #Avs — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) October 19, 2022

Jakub Vrana in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program:

Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.



Details: https://t.co/Tze4D3D8uy pic.twitter.com/ruuqliYFRZ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 19, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.