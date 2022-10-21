 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/21/22: Another New New Jersey Jersey Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/21/22

By Nate Pilling
Jack Hughes scored his first goal of the season, Ondrej Palat had two tallies and Mackenzie Blackwood held off the Islanders in a 4-1 win on Thursday night. [Devils NHL]

New New Jersey jersey is here. What do you think?

Ownership update:

“Rubin and HBSE announced in June that he would sell his stake as the retail giant Fanatics started expanding into new sectors that clashed with the NBA and NHL’s ownership rules. That included reaching new athlete deals and starting a gambling and betting division.” [The Athletic ($)]

Yet another way in which Jack Hughes and I are the same: We’re both somehow 0-6 in fantasy football so far this season. A story here on the friendship between Hughes and Trevor Zegras: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

A brutal injury for the Panthers and Aaron Ekblad:

New Reverse Retro jerseys are here:

Gabriel Landeskog is going to miss quite a bit of time:

Jakub Vrana in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program:

