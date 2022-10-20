2022-23 Gamethread #4: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders

Our Favorite Team was not good last season. For example, they dropped both of their games at the UBS Arena last season to tonight’s opponent. So they are searching for their first result in Belmont. Unfortunately, in addition to this season already starting off like this, the game is another ESPN+ exclusive.

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: Streaming - ESPN+ & Hulu, Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Islanders (SBN Blog: Lighthouse Hockey)

The Song of the Night: Vision of Disorder was a standout band from the Long Island scene in the 1990s. Their second album Imprint has plenty of ragers and could be seen as a template for what metalcore would become. This track, “By the River,” from Imprint includes a feature from Phil Anselmo, which is a pretty big get.

