Garden State of Hockey- Episode 146: Games 83 and 84

The first two games of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers and the Detroit Red Wings could not have been worse for the New Jersey Devils. To be clear, in the run of play, they could have, but the result mirroring the large bulk of results from last year using the same process is what caused the crowd to chant for a coach firing in its home opener. This episode was recorded before the Devils completely turned things around after the first against Anaheim so that game will be covered in our next episode.

1-2 through the softest early part of the schedule is unideal for a team with playoff aspirations but if they play like they did in period 2 and 3 yesterday, they’ll be able to beat better opponents as well.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils!