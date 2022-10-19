 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 10/19/22: Win No. 1 Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/19/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Tuesday night.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devil found win No. 1 on Tuesday night against the Ducks. After a shaky start, the Devils roared back with four straight goals and came away with the W, 4-2. [Devils NHL]

Well, this is interesting:

​​Hockey Links

Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov gets a one-game suspension:

A brutal start for the Canucks:

“The NHL salary cap could jump by over $4 million next season if the league meets its revenue projections.” [ESPN] [Sportsnet]

Item to watch for the 2024 World Cup of Hockey:

Mark Lazerus: “Yes, the league has made progress. Yes, teams are devoting more resources to underserved communities. But no, hockey is not for everyone. Not yet. Not even close.” [The Athletic ($)]

Impressive effort play here from Dylan Larkin the other night:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...