Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devil found win No. 1 on Tuesday night against the Ducks. After a shaky start, the Devils roared back with four straight goals and came away with the W, 4-2. [Devils NHL]

#NJDevils win 4-2.



Their first win of 2022-23. Coach Lindy Ruff gets his 783rd career win –– passing Al Arbour for fifth winningest coach in NHL history. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 19, 2022

Well, this is interesting:

Only three games but these statistics are objectively hilarious. #NJDevils team rankings as of right now (5-on-5):



- CF%: 1st

- xGF%: 1st

- SCF%: 1st

- HDCF%: 1st



- HD SV%: 32nd

- SV%: 32nd



Per Natural Stat Trick. — James Villani (@jvillani08) October 19, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov gets a one-game suspension:

Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended for one game for High-sticking Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs. https://t.co/gzZyQma5Gn — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 18, 2022

A brutal start for the Canucks:

Canucks are the first team in NHL history to lose 4 straight games after holding a multi-goal lead in each contest



(h/t @OptaStats) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) October 19, 2022

“The NHL salary cap could jump by over $4 million next season if the league meets its revenue projections.” [ESPN] [Sportsnet]

Item to watch for the 2024 World Cup of Hockey:

News: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly says that “some of the participating countries” in the 2024 World Cup of Hockey have objections about Russian players participating in the tournament. Simply playing under a non-Russian flag “doesn’t appear like it’s going to be a fix.” — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 18, 2022

Mark Lazerus: “Yes, the league has made progress. Yes, teams are devoting more resources to underserved communities. But no, hockey is not for everyone. Not yet. Not even close.” [The Athletic ($)]

Impressive effort play here from Dylan Larkin the other night:

FULL SEQUENCE: Dylan Larkin with a heroic effort to save the game, which eventually leads to Sundqvist's tying goal to send it to OT. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/sOFSYYclSs — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 18, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.