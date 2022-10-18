2022-23 Gamethread #3: New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Home Opener at the Rock began with an excited and, dare I say, hopeful crowd. It ended with “Fire Lindy” chants in the third period and booing the team off the ice at the final buzzer. A better game is just about necessary at this point.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, BSSC, Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Anaheim Ducks (SBN Blog: Anaheim Calling)

The Song of the Night: I cannot believe I have to use this for the third game of the season. But as some of the People Who Matter pointed out, the last two games were more or less Games #83 and #84 of last season than #1 and #2 of this new season. To that end, I am reminded of this track from the seminal 1989 album Wrong by NoMeansNo: “Tired of Waiting.” Heed one of the final lyrics, Devils: “There’s only a very very fine line between biding one’s time and wasting one’s time.”

