Devils in the Details - 10/17/22: Lindy Hears It Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/17/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff watches the action against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Prudential Center. 
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Another familiar mess in the home opener against the Red Wings on Saturday: Nico Hischier made his season debut as Vitek Vanecek gave up five goals and Detroit won 5-2. [Devils NHL]

With two losses to start the season, there is little love for the head coach right now:

At least we got this cool hype video?

Farewell to our guy Andry Greene:

​​Hockey Links

A brutal injury for the Leafs:

OK, just one more tank:

The fallout from the Hockey Canada situation continues:

“The NHL said it found no evidence to substantiate sexual misconduct allegations against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and considers the matter closed. Cole was immediately reinstated by the Lightning, who had suspended him with pay.” [ESPN]

Will we see more teams signing younger, “low-data” players to long deals? A look at what might be the new trend in NHL contracts: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

