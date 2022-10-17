Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Another familiar mess in the home opener against the Red Wings on Saturday: Nico Hischier made his season debut as Vitek Vanecek gave up five goals and Detroit won 5-2. [Devils NHL]

With two losses to start the season, there is little love for the head coach right now:

Asked #NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff what he thought of the loud "Fire Lindy!" chants tonight.



Here's what he said:https://t.co/7VfBAKzWqT — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 16, 2022

At least we got this cool hype video?

Farewell to our guy Andry Greene:

​​Hockey Links

A brutal injury for the Leafs:

The @MapleLeafs have placed G Matt Murray on long-term injured reserve. He is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks (adductor injury).



G Erik Källgren has been recalled from the @TorontoMarlies on an emergency basis. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 15, 2022

OK, just one more tank:

Connor Bedard's first 10 games in the WHL this season:



-9 goals

-10 assists

-140 shot attempts

-70 shots on goal



Yeah, this kid's going to be something special. #NHLDraft



( : @MitchLBrown) pic.twitter.com/GC9OLET6AQ — NHL (@NHL) October 16, 2022

The fallout from the Hockey Canada situation continues:

Hearing several Hockey Canada major sponsors who have paused their relationships to the men’s program for the 2022-23 season continue to have internal discussions about permanently terminating their relationships.

One exec told me companies weighing long term damage to HC brand. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 16, 2022

“The NHL said it found no evidence to substantiate sexual misconduct allegations against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole and considers the matter closed. Cole was immediately reinstated by the Lightning, who had suspended him with pay.” [ESPN]

Will we see more teams signing younger, “low-data” players to long deals? A look at what might be the new trend in NHL contracts: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.