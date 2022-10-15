2022-23 Gamethread #2: New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings

Tonight is the home opener for the New Jersey Devils. The first of 41 games at the Rock is this evening. It is against an opponent they will have to show that they are better than should they want to show real improvement from the last season. Or the last 4. Whatever.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, BSDET

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Detroit Red Wings (SBN Blog: Winging it in Motown)

The Song of the Night: One of the bands getting attention from the NJ scene this year is Gel. Partially because their 2022 album Violent Closure sounds like an old hardcore band with Nirvana-like riffs and a singer sounding unhinged - a combination that works. Partially because they played a Sonic somewhere in southern New Jersey last month and that got them a bunch of publicity. Anyway: here’s the title track from the album and hear it for yourself.

