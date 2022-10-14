 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 10/14/22: Dud Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/14/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers
Oct 13, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) makes a save against New Jersey Devils right wing Alexander Holtz (10) during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

For all the offseason change, this game sure felt familiar. Alexander Holtz tallied his first NHL goal in Thursday night’s game against the Flyers, but the end result of the contest was a rather large pfffffft. Mackenzie Blackwood gave up four goals on 24 shots, and New Jersey fell to Philadelphia 5-2. [Devils NHL]

Andy Green signs a one-day contract to retire as a New Jersey Devil:

Enjoy the clean jersey while you can:

​​Hockey Links

FYI: This is the team that the Devils lost to on Thursday night.

How are we feeling about those new digital board ads so far? [Yahoo Sports]

Travis Sanheim gets a big deal from the Flyers:

And Mattias Samuelsson gets a long-term deal from the Sabres:

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole was interviewed at the NHL office in New York for roughly an hour on Wednesday afternoon as part of the league’s investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him, sources told ESPN.” [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

