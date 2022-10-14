Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

For all the offseason change, this game sure felt familiar. Alexander Holtz tallied his first NHL goal in Thursday night’s game against the Flyers, but the end result of the contest was a rather large pfffffft. Mackenzie Blackwood gave up four goals on 24 shots, and New Jersey fell to Philadelphia 5-2. [Devils NHL]

Andy Green signs a one-day contract to retire as a New Jersey Devil:

A consummate professional and leader, #MadeinJersey.



Congrats on a long and successful career, Andy. Enjoy retirement!



: https://t.co/KCRQbiBjhf — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 12, 2022

Leading from the blueline for 1,057 NHL regular-season games, wishing Andy Greene all the best in his retirement after playing 16 seasons with @NJDevils and @NYIslanders. pic.twitter.com/3cgxyRe9jR — NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 12, 2022

Andy Greene and his family will continue to reside in New Jersey and Andy will work with the #NJDevils at certain points throughout the year as his schedule permits. — Kristy (@InStilettos_NHL) October 12, 2022

Enjoy the clean jersey while you can:

Not a shock at this point, but looks like no jersey ads for the #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/WuWpOXXSTM — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 13, 2022

​​Hockey Links

FYI: This is the team that the Devils lost to on Thursday night.

I asked John Tortorella if he has found something the Flyers are good at and can build on that, an identity?



“No”



Very honest conversation with John Tortorella going into season opener tonight⬇️https://t.co/2DH3zYNX74



pic.twitter.com/Z16dv69aCx — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 13, 2022

How are we feeling about those new digital board ads so far? [Yahoo Sports]

Travis Sanheim gets a big deal from the Flyers:

The #flyers announce an eight-year extension with Travis Sanheim at $6.25M AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 13, 2022

And Mattias Samuelsson gets a long-term deal from the Sabres:

Sammy szn



We have signed defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to a 7-year contract extension worth $30 million.



Details: https://t.co/zvrp56Fikz pic.twitter.com/hY4IXWz94C — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 12, 2022

“Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole was interviewed at the NHL office in New York for roughly an hour on Wednesday afternoon as part of the league’s investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him, sources told ESPN.” [ESPN]

