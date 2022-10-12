Garden State of Hockey- Episode 145: Last Stop Before the Season

This quick episode is a brief roster breakdown after the final selections were announced on Monday and a look ahead at the first few weeks of games along with what the goals for the season should and can be. We’re all hoping for a big turnaround but now that Andy Greene has retired a Devil, the new era can really truly officially begin.

The podcast season is back in full swing so as always, leave all comments, suggestions, and concerns in the comments section. Let’s Go Devils! The climb out of the dregs begins now.