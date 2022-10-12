Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

ICYMI: The team has announced what is technically its roster to open the 2022-2023 season. [Devils NHL] Head over here for some analysis from John: [All About the Jersey]

The #NJDevils just confirmed a few things to me:



- Don’t be shocked if Bahl gets called up soon.



- If Nemec wasn’t called up now, he likely wouldn’t have been this year, since cap hit for him would be MUCH larger later on. Doing it now gives them max. cap flexibility for LTIR. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) October 10, 2022

Simon Nemec seems OK with the AHL:

Simon Nemec when asked if he's OK if management assigns him to Utica (AHL): "Yeah, I think in Utica it's fine for me because I need to play a lot of minutes and if they send me down, I would be OK with it." — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) October 11, 2022

Nico Hischier was back at practice on Tuesday:

Guess who’s back. Back again. Nice to see the Cap back at practice. pic.twitter.com/W2qx7oZVXL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 11, 2022

#NEWS: Nico Hischier joined the team at practice today, but is still day-to-day as there are some hurdles to overcome. https://t.co/ACQtAFzmiZ — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 11, 2022

Hischier: "At the end of the day, I have to feel ready. I don't want to come back too early in a long season. It's something small. If you start too early, it's going to bother you for a while. You have to be careful with that." — Sam Kasan (@samikasan) October 11, 2022

An ESPN spot that recalls a classic ESPN spot:

this is the drop pic.twitter.com/aTLImDLeQ2 — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) October 11, 2022

​​Hockey Links

The move that was obvious to most everyone has finally occurred:

Hockey Canada announces chief executive Scott Smith has left the organization and that all board members have agreed to step down. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 11, 2022

If you’re interested in some of the minutiae from Hockey Canada, here’s the official announcement from the organization: [Hockey Canada]

“Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole will have an in-person interview on Wednesday in New York as part of the NHL’s investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him, sources told ESPN.” [ESPN]

If you’re interested in peeping the opening rosters for all 32 NHL teams, here’s a handy all-in-one spot: [NHL.com]

Impressive cap gymnastics:

Teams have mastered maximizing their LTIR relief this year:



Dollars away from maximum relief:

$0 - VAN (A first ever perfect placement!)

$4 - TOR (The 2nd best ever)

$16 - VGK

$33 - TBL

$167 - EDM



Getting within a couple thousand is extremely hard, let alone a couple hundred. — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) October 11, 2022

Richard Deitsch takes a look at some of the media-related stories around the NHL this season with a panel of writers from The Athletic: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.