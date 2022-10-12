 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 10/12/22: Nico Returns Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/12/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars
He’s back in practice!
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

ICYMI: The team has announced what is technically its roster to open the 2022-2023 season. [Devils NHL] Head over here for some analysis from John: [All About the Jersey]

Simon Nemec seems OK with the AHL:

Nico Hischier was back at practice on Tuesday:

An ESPN spot that recalls a classic ESPN spot:

​​Hockey Links

The move that was obvious to most everyone has finally occurred:

If you’re interested in some of the minutiae from Hockey Canada, here’s the official announcement from the organization: [Hockey Canada]

“Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole will have an in-person interview on Wednesday in New York as part of the NHL’s investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against him, sources told ESPN.” [ESPN]

If you’re interested in peeping the opening rosters for all 32 NHL teams, here’s a handy all-in-one spot: [NHL.com]

Impressive cap gymnastics:

Richard Deitsch takes a look at some of the media-related stories around the NHL this season with a panel of writers from The Athletic: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...