Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Looks like Jesper Bratt is going to have to be our tough guy now:
For the #NJDevils today, Mason Geertsen was placed on waivers; Andreas Johnsson cleared waivers and practiced this afternoon. The 23-man opening-night roster must be submitted on Monday at 5 p.m. ET— Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) October 9, 2022
“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling like I made a strong case for myself this preseason, the rookie tournament and scrimmage. I’m looking forward to what’s upcoming next.” - #NJDevils Alexander Holtz— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 9, 2022
Alexander Holtz had a goal and an assist in the final game of the preseason for the Devils on Saturday. New Jersey won 5-3. [Devils NHL]
Alex Chauvancy writes here that Tomas Tatar has earned a roster spot: “While it is only the preseason, Tatar has answered the bell. He’s been one of the Devils’ best forwards during exhibition games and should rightfully be on the 2022-23 roster.” [Infernal Access ($)]
Hockey Links
Some disturbing allegations made here about the Lightning’s Ian Cole:
My statement on being groomed and sexually abused by Tampa Bay Lightning and NHL player Ian Cole. @TBLightning @NHL #tampabaylightning #Canes #NHL #IanCole pic.twitter.com/IJ438bhodt— Emily Smith (@emily_smith3333) October 7, 2022
Statement from Ian Cole, via agent pic.twitter.com/nZdzooKh60— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 10, 2022
#tblightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending results of an investigation after a woman alleged on social media that Cole groomed and sexually assaulted her while she was underage.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 10, 2022
"Our organization takes these allegations very seriously," Lightning said in statement.
NHL is aware of the allegations of grooming and sexual assault involving Ian Cole. According to deputy commissioner Bill Daly, the league is looking into them.— Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) October 9, 2022
Hockey Canada board chair steps down:
Andrea Skinner statement:— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 9, 2022
“…Upon reflection, it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a Director of the organization…”
Flames get a deal done with MacKenzie Weegar:
RETURN OF THE MACK!— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 7, 2022
MacKenzie Weegar has been extended to an eight-year deal!
Writers at The Athletic pick the major NHL award winners here and predict where Patrick Kane will be at the end of the season: [The Athletic ($)]
An ESPN roundtable takes a look at players who could make a jump to stardom, rookies poised for a breakout, pleasant surprise teams and more: [ESPN]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...