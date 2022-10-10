Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Looks like Jesper Bratt is going to have to be our tough guy now:

For the #NJDevils today, Mason Geertsen was placed on waivers; Andreas Johnsson cleared waivers and practiced this afternoon. The 23-man opening-night roster must be submitted on Monday at 5 p.m. ET — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) October 9, 2022

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling like I made a strong case for myself this preseason, the rookie tournament and scrimmage. I’m looking forward to what’s upcoming next.” - #NJDevils Alexander Holtz — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) October 9, 2022

Alexander Holtz had a goal and an assist in the final game of the preseason for the Devils on Saturday. New Jersey won 5-3. [Devils NHL]

Alex Chauvancy writes here that Tomas Tatar has earned a roster spot: “While it is only the preseason, Tatar has answered the bell. He’s been one of the Devils’ best forwards during exhibition games and should rightfully be on the 2022-23 roster.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Some disturbing allegations made here about the Lightning’s Ian Cole:

Statement from Ian Cole, via agent pic.twitter.com/nZdzooKh60 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 10, 2022

#tblightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole pending results of an investigation after a woman alleged on social media that Cole groomed and sexually assaulted her while she was underage.



"Our organization takes these allegations very seriously," Lightning said in statement. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 10, 2022

NHL is aware of the allegations of grooming and sexual assault involving Ian Cole. According to deputy commissioner Bill Daly, the league is looking into them. — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) October 9, 2022

Hockey Canada board chair steps down:

Andrea Skinner statement:



“…Upon reflection, it is clear to me from recent events that it no longer makes sense for me to continue to volunteer my time as Interim Chair or as a Director of the organization…” — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 9, 2022

Flames get a deal done with MacKenzie Weegar:

RETURN OF THE MACK!



MacKenzie Weegar has been extended to an eight-year deal! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 7, 2022

Writers at The Athletic pick the major NHL award winners here and predict where Patrick Kane will be at the end of the season: [The Athletic ($)]

An ESPN roundtable takes a look at players who could make a jump to stardom, rookies poised for a breakout, pleasant surprise teams and more: [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.