Devils in the Details - 10/10/22: Tough Guy Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 10/10/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Preseason-New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Farewell, Mason Geertsen.
Devils Links

Looks like Jesper Bratt is going to have to be our tough guy now:

Alexander Holtz had a goal and an assist in the final game of the preseason for the Devils on Saturday. New Jersey won 5-3. [Devils NHL]

Alex Chauvancy writes here that Tomas Tatar has earned a roster spot: “While it is only the preseason, Tatar has answered the bell. He’s been one of the Devils’ best forwards during exhibition games and should rightfully be on the 2022-23 roster.” [Infernal Access ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Some disturbing allegations made here about the Lightning’s Ian Cole:

Hockey Canada board chair steps down:

Flames get a deal done with MacKenzie Weegar:

Writers at The Athletic pick the major NHL award winners here and predict where Patrick Kane will be at the end of the season: [The Athletic ($)]

An ESPN roundtable takes a look at players who could make a jump to stardom, rookies poised for a breakout, pleasant surprise teams and more: [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

