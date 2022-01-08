Gamethread #36: New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets

The home-and-home ends in Ohio. Yes, it is this team again. At least it is the last time until March.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Columbus Blue Jackets (SBN Blog: The Cannon)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSOH; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: Let us stick with for your health for another song. The track for the January 6 game was their first one from their 2021 album In Spite Of. This is the track that closes the album: “This City Will Crumble and Many People Will Die.” Well, it is a memorable title at least.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of this being the second of two straight games against a team who has had this team’s number for years now. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!