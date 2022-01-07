Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes: “I’m in a good spot right now in terms of points. I’m shooting the puck, putting things towards the net. At the same time, I’m only 20 years old so by the time I’m 25, I want to be a completely different player and much better. But for now, I like where my game is at and I’ve just got to keep it going.” Jack, we like where you are too. The guy had a goal and two assists as the Devils beat the Blue Jackets 3-1 on Thursday. [NHL]

It is well and truly Jack Hughes #content season. Pieces here from ESPN and The Athletic on Jack’s journey to this point and his success this season: [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]

ICYMI: Lindy is back with the team.

#NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff has been removed from COVID-19 protocol — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) January 5, 2022

Two Devils games moved:

The NHL has postponed three more games due to current COVID-19-related attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, the league announced Wednesday.



◻️Jan. 15: New Jersey at Montreal

◻️Jan. 17: New Jersey at Toronto

◻️Jan. 18: Chicago at Edmontonhttps://t.co/F3DojvH751 — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) January 6, 2022

Look who’s making money already:

Hockey Links

You gotta see it:

The hand-eye by Strome and DeBrincat is next level on this one. pic.twitter.com/vrZsD2gp4X — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 7, 2022

More a general sports story here, but this is one to watch: The New York Times Company is buying The Athletic in a $550 million cash deal. [New York Times]

Speaking of The Athletic, an interesting look here at how NHL teams view their facilities and why it matters in the battle for talent: [The Athletic ($)]

Tuukka Rask on an AHL PTO:

The #AHLBruins have signed Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout agreement.



Details >> https://t.co/T9aTdNglLx pic.twitter.com/eFUywttV2Y — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) January 6, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.