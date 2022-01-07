 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 1/7/21: Hughes Szn Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 1/7/21

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Columbus Blue Jackets v New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils is congratulated as he returns to the bench after scoring an empty net goal during the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Prudential Center on January 6, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils defeated the Blue Jackets 3-1.
Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Jack Hughes: “I’m in a good spot right now in terms of points. I’m shooting the puck, putting things towards the net. At the same time, I’m only 20 years old so by the time I’m 25, I want to be a completely different player and much better. But for now, I like where my game is at and I’ve just got to keep it going.” Jack, we like where you are too. The guy had a goal and two assists as the Devils beat the Blue Jackets 3-1 on Thursday. [NHL]

It is well and truly Jack Hughes #content season. Pieces here from ESPN and The Athletic on Jack’s journey to this point and his success this season: [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]

ICYMI: Lindy is back with the team.

Two Devils games moved:

Look who’s making money already:

Hockey Links

You gotta see it:

More a general sports story here, but this is one to watch: The New York Times Company is buying The Athletic in a $550 million cash deal. [New York Times]

Speaking of The Athletic, an interesting look here at how NHL teams view their facilities and why it matters in the battle for talent: [The Athletic ($)]

Tuukka Rask on an AHL PTO:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...