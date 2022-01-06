Gamethread #35: New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Mask up, attending fans. The next home game will require a vaccination shot, a record of it, and ID. But tonight will feature a familiar bogey team. Worse, it is a (non-consecutive) home-and-home with them.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets (SBN Blog: The Cannon)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSOH; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: Let’s get turn the dial back to when this kind of sound is called screamo. I think. I don’t know. I’m just a hockey blogger. Columbus’ own for your health had an album, In Spite Of, that is short in length and long on intensity. This track, “birthday candles in the effigy,” is the longest one of the bunch.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of this being the first of two straight games against a team who has had this team’s number for years now. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!